Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 313 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,206,785,000 after purchasing an additional 604,269 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,052,000 after buying an additional 799,376 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,225,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,481,000 after buying an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,672,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,454,000 after buying an additional 133,880 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,225,000 after buying an additional 2,199,410 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.63.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $511,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,542,498.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,174.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $511,014.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,670 shares of company stock valued at $15,691,418. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $84.74 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

