Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 7,640 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $83.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.33.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

