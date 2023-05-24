Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Sysco were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 327,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 292,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SYY shares. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.99.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Articles

