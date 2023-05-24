Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Graco were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in Graco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 39,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Graco by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Graco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,864.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Graco news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,864.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,138,923 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $76.99 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

