Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Stock Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,594 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.15% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 65,588 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $919,000.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DIAL stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.63. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $18.76.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

