Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $10.44 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $10,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 237,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 159,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,676 shares during the period. Finally, WealthSpring Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,228,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.