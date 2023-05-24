Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $634,000 Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 117.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 716,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,003,000 after buying an additional 26,627 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 16,779 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

