Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $682,000 Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Yum China were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Yum China by 1,270.0% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 133,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 124,128 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at $15,901,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,023 shares of company stock valued at $72,689,223 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yum China Price Performance

YUMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global raised Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Yum China stock opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.09. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Stories

