Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $734,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $11,826,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $360.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $383.63 and its 200-day moving average is $409.43. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

