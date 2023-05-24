Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $815,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,656,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,913,000 after acquiring an additional 141,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,087,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,359,000 after purchasing an additional 188,471 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,758,000 after buying an additional 178,226 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,190,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,995,000 after buying an additional 159,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,064,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,785,000 after buying an additional 85,897 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.64 and a 200-day moving average of $107.65.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

