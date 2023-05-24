Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $842,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,581 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,636,227,000 after acquiring an additional 969,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,826,418,000 after purchasing an additional 211,382 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $865,641,000 after purchasing an additional 442,513 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $478,029,000 after acquiring an additional 235,690 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $408,331,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

