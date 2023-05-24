Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $905,000 Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,230 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank stock opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $71.76.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.5935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 19.28%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Articles

