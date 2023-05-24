Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $1,109,194,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 37.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $134,974,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $866,163.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,944.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $866,163.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,944.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $2,646,132.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,766.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.