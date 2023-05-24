Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New $893,000 Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.1 %

ELV stock opened at $457.51 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $465.72 and a 200-day moving average of $484.32. The company has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.19.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

