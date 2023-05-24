Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 322 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $100.34 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.35 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $115.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.46.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

