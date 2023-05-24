Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 386 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eaton Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,608.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,127,912 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $171.36 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $178.75. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.59.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

