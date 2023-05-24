Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 718 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $237.44 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $250.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

