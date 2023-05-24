Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 95 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.66 and its 200-day moving average is $108.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $119.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.