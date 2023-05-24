Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Citigroup by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE C opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average is $47.77.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

