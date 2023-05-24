Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,937,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,908,000 after acquiring an additional 396,674 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 16.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,047,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,702,000 after buying an additional 285,050 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after buying an additional 27,198 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,804,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,043,000 after buying an additional 235,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,710,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,044,000 after buying an additional 178,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.25%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,600.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,072 shares of company stock valued at $176,324. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

