Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 2,235 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter worth about $81,416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 62.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,018 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,389,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at about $31,439,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,014 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. First Horizon’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 32,036 shares of company stock worth $320,525. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

