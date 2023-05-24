Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 2,876 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.