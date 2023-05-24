Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 334 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,528 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8,689.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,520,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,050 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,745 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $118.27 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.27. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

