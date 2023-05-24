Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 415 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $90.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $114.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

