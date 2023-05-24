Renren (NYSE:RENN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Renren Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE RENN opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81. Renren has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $33.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renren

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renren in the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. Two Seas Capital LP raised its holdings in Renren by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 322,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 131,926 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Renren by 238.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 93,287 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renren by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92,452 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Renren during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renren

Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes an all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

