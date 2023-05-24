ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Now Covered by UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.31% from the stock’s previous close.

RMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $222.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.50 and its 200 day moving average is $220.18. ResMed has a 52 week low of $192.85 and a 52 week high of $247.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $1,174,441.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,416,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,189,479.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $1,174,441.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,416,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,951 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,067 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,549,959,000 after buying an additional 199,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,456,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,414,000 after buying an additional 30,824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $706,314,000 after buying an additional 103,438 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,071,000 after purchasing an additional 45,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,260,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.