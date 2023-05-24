Reviewing Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) & Star (NASDAQ:STHO)

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) and Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gladstone Commercial and Star, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Star 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus target price of $16.83, suggesting a potential upside of 45.74%. Given Gladstone Commercial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gladstone Commercial is more favorable than Star.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial $148.98 million 3.10 $9.30 million ($0.11) -105.00 Star N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Gladstone Commercial and Star’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gladstone Commercial has higher revenue and earnings than Star.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.8% of Gladstone Commercial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Gladstone Commercial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Commercial and Star’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial 5.52% 4.01% 0.69% Star N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gladstone Commercial beats Star on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. It operates through the Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina, and All Other States geographic locations. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About Star

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses principally in the United States. Star Holdings is based in New York.

