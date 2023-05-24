Reviewing Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC)

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and Hargreaves Lansdown, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Hargreaves Lansdown 2 2 2 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $9.71 million N/A N/A Hargreaves Lansdown $776.11 million N/A $287.92 million N/A N/A

This table compares Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and Hargreaves Lansdown’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Volatility and Risk

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and Hargreaves Lansdown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A -15.04% 1.25% Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hargreaves Lansdown beats Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

