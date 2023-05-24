Reviewing ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) & First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB)

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) and First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ICICI Bank and First Republic Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICICI Bank $16.08 billion 4.96 $4.25 billion $1.13 20.19 First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.01 $1.67 billion 7.48 0.05

ICICI Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICICI Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICICI Bank 22.29% 15.46% 1.73% First Republic Bank 20.45% 11.26% 0.72%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares ICICI Bank and First Republic Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ICICI Bank and First Republic Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICICI Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of ICICI Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ICICI Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of 1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 315.8%. ICICI Bank pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Republic Bank pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ICICI Bank has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

ICICI Bank has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ICICI Bank beats First Republic Bank on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICICI Bank

(Get Rating)

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others. The Retail Banking segment includes exposures of the bank, which satisfy the four qualifying criteria of regulatory retail portfolio as stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India guidelines on the Basel III framework. The Wholesale Banking segment deals with all advances to trusts, partnership firms, companies, and statutory bodies, by the Bank which are not included in the Retail Banking segment. The Treasury segment handles the entire investment portfolio of the bank. The Other Banking segment comprises leasing operations and other items not attributable to any particular business segment of the bank. The company was founded on January 5, 1994 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic offers banking for individuals and businesses, wealth management and more with a focus on tailored service and solutions. First Republic was founded in San Francisco in 1985 by James H. Herbert II with a single office and a small but dedicated staff. Years later, First Republic is one of the country’s largest banks, serving clients at more than 80 Preferred Banking Offices across the United States and through online banking services. First Republic prides itself on its convenient online presence, strong heritage and sustainable, client-centric approach that has provided consistent growth. First Republic Bank offers a full range of personal and business banking services including lending, deposit, foreign exchange and more, while First Republic Private Wealth Management provides trust, brokerage and wealth advisory services. Across all of its offerings, First Republic is committed to serving its stakeholders and clients with exceptional, personalized service, putting clients first in all that it does. Banking products and services are offered by First Republic Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender. Investment Advisory services are provided by First Republic

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.