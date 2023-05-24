Reviewing Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) and Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) and Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Jiuzi and Cazoo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Jiuzi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Cazoo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.6% of Jiuzi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Cazoo Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiuzi $6.22 million 0.97 -$16.80 million N/A N/A Cazoo Group $1.54 billion 0.03 -$870.63 million N/A N/A

This table compares Jiuzi and Cazoo Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Jiuzi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cazoo Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Jiuzi and Cazoo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A Cazoo Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

Cazoo Group has a consensus price target of $22.85, indicating a potential upside of 1,788.43%. Given Cazoo Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cazoo Group is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Risk & Volatility

Jiuzi has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cazoo Group has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cazoo Group beats Jiuzi on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., through its variable interest entity in Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co., Ltd., franchises and operates Jiuzi retail stores that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts. As of March 15, 2022, it operated 37 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

About Cazoo Group

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

