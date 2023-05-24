Reviewing Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) & Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sana Biotechnology and Sorrento Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sana Biotechnology 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sorrento Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sana Biotechnology currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.04%. Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,351.17%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than Sana Biotechnology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sana Biotechnology N/A -63.06% -39.12% Sorrento Therapeutics -818.22% -282.82% -57.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and Sorrento Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A -$269.48 million ($1.69) -4.20 Sorrento Therapeutics $60.32 million 2.70 -$428.33 million N/A N/A

Sana Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.1% of Sana Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.4% of Sana Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sana Biotechnology has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sana Biotechnology beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others. Its product candidates include SG295 and SG242 that target CD19+ cancer cells, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; SG221 and SG239 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and SG328 for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It also develops SG418 for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; SC291, a CD19 allogeneic T cell therapy; SC255 for multiple myeloma; SC451 for type I diabetes mellitus; and SC379 for secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease, and Huntington's disease. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc. in September 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates. It operates through the Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex segments. The company was founded by Henry H. Ji in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

