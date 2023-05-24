Reviewing Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Shift4 Payments and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift4 Payments 4.55% 18.30% 3.12% Fiserv 13.36% 13.68% 5.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shift4 Payments and Fiserv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift4 Payments $1.99 billion 2.79 $75.10 million $1.45 46.15 Fiserv $17.74 billion 4.19 $2.53 billion $3.79 31.21

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Shift4 Payments. Fiserv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shift4 Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

66.9% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Fiserv shares are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Fiserv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Shift4 Payments and Fiserv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift4 Payments 1 0 10 0 2.82 Fiserv 1 4 12 0 2.65

Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus price target of $76.92, suggesting a potential upside of 14.95%. Fiserv has a consensus price target of $132.16, suggesting a potential upside of 11.74%. Given Shift4 Payments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Shift4 Payments is more favorable than Fiserv.

Volatility & Risk

Shift4 Payments has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiserv has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fiserv beats Shift4 Payments on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment offers technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts. The Payments and Network segment includes the provision of services to financial institutions and corporate clients with products and services required to process digital payment transactions. The company was founded by Leslie M. Muma and George D. Dalton on July 31, 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

