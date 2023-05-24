Reviewing Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) and Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) and Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Cardiol Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $67.77 million 4.70 -$119.20 million ($2.38) -2.22 Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 725.15 -$23.79 million ($0.35) -1.94

Cardiol Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sutro Biopharma. Sutro Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardiol Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiol Therapeutics has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sutro Biopharma and Cardiol Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 1 5 0 2.83 Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 227.66%. Cardiol Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.19%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Cardiol Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Cardiol Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma -174.57% -59.26% -32.13% Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -52.32% -44.58%

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats Cardiol Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sutro Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma Inc. engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. Its lead product candidate, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically manufactured oral cannabidiol formulation that is being clinically developed for use in heart diseases. The firm is conducting clinical studies to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in diseases affecting the heart: a Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial (the “”ARCHER”” trial) in acute myocarditis; and a Phase II multi-center open-label pilot study in recurrent pericarditis. It is also involved in developing a novel subcutaneously administered drug formulation of cannabidiol intended for use in heart failure. The company was founded by David Elsley, Eldon Smith, and Anthony Bolton on January 19, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.