Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at TD Cowen

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Price Performance

RVLV opened at $16.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.15. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $33.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.