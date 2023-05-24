Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. Buys 5,000 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,916.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
GeneDx Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WGS opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72.
GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $43.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 238.09% and a negative return on equity of 115.70%. Equities analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.
