Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. Buys 5,000 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,916.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GeneDx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72.

Get GeneDx alerts:

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $43.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 238.09% and a negative return on equity of 115.70%. Equities analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

GeneDx Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GeneDx in the first quarter worth $8,220,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in GeneDx in the first quarter worth $3,562,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 829.1% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 9,934,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the first quarter valued at $3,129,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the first quarter valued at $2,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.