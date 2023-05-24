Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Hits $1.04 Million

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.04 million and $11,561.77 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00025085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00017908 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,714.10 or 1.00003881 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00251214 USD and is up 19.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $11,712.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.