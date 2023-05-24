Rjc Gis Holdings Llc Sells 104,654 Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 104,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $1,083,168.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,479,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,416,468.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HireRight alerts:

On Friday, May 19th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 87,917 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $894,115.89.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 60,000 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $601,800.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 24,608 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $251,001.60.

On Monday, April 17th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 86,862 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $893,809.98.

On Friday, April 14th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 42,669 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $432,663.66.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 23,194 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $238,666.26.

On Monday, April 10th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 122,607 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $1,273,886.73.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 20,200 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $211,090.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 144,946 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $1,517,584.62.

On Friday, March 31st, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 190,611 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $2,016,664.38.

HireRight Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE HRT opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 million, a P/E ratio of -41.60 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $18.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $175.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.03 million.

HRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of HireRight from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of HireRight from $15.60 to $13.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRT. General Atlantic L.P. increased its holdings in HireRight by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 32,109,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,823,000 after buying an additional 2,390,000 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in HireRight in the first quarter valued at about $6,202,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in HireRight by 234.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 243,690 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,417,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,416,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.