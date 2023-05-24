Robert J. Chumley Sells 1,075 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $274.81 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $323.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.83 and its 200-day moving average is $272.30.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 28.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.60.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

