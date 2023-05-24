Robert W. Baird Lowers Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $125.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s previous close.

WSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.18.

NYSE:WSM opened at $111.85 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $176.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,224,000 after acquiring an additional 46,383 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,539,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after buying an additional 238,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 235.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,426,000 after buying an additional 971,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 891,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

