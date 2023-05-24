Ronald M. Sega Sells 1,395 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $155,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD stock opened at $108.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.35. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $116.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $718.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 33.98%.

WWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Woodward in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Woodward during the first quarter worth $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Woodward by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Woodward by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,088,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

