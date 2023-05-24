Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Rory B. Riggs Sells 1,750,000 Shares

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 1,750,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $57,435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $221,928.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RPRX opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,951,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,848,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,154,000 after acquiring an additional 435,591 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,918,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,468 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,671,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,436,000 after acquiring an additional 246,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,340,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,519,000 after acquiring an additional 220,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

