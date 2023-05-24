Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RPRX shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $57,435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,928.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Royalty Pharma news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 160,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,384,225.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,225.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 1,750,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $57,435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,928.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,859,926 shares of company stock valued at $61,507,766. 24.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 454.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $33.07 on Friday. Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.97.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.