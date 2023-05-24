Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Safe Bulkers has a payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Safe Bulkers to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of SB opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 514.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 488,221 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 23.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 29,945 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides international marine drybulk transportation services. The firm offers transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The company was founded on December 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Les Acanthes, Monaco.

