Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 121,080 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 121,080 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.56.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 665,462 shares worth $29,332,239. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $122.56 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $126.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

