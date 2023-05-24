Sandy Spring Bank Sells 3,241 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.3% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,273,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8,568.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,630,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,637,000 after buying an additional 3,588,251 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17,222.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,223,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,247,000 after buying an additional 3,204,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after buying an additional 2,815,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,378 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.0 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.81 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

