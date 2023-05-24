Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAR. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

SAR opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $318.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.06%.

In other Saratoga Investment news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 2,000 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $47,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 689,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,423,542.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Saratoga Investment

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 10.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 14.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 43,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment

(Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.