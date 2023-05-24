Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $540.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SARTF opened at $284.07 on Monday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $323.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.10.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SARTF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $968.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Sartorius AG engages in the provision of solutions for biopharmaceutical research. It operates through following divisions: Bioprocess Solutions (BPS), and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Bioprocess Solutions division focuses on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently.

