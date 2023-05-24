Schroder Japan Growth Fund (LON:SJG) Sets New 1-Year High at $222.00

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 222 ($2.76) and last traded at GBX 222 ($2.76), with a volume of 120196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219 ($2.72).

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £262.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,837.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 207.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 207.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96.

About Schroder Japan Growth Fund

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund typically invests in value stocks of companies.

