Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on PHX Minerals Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of PHX Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for PHX Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PHX. TheStreet downgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of PHX Minerals from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on PHX Minerals from $6.00 to $4.70 in a report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PHX Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.07.

Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. The company has a market cap of $110.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.63. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 540.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 26,606 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

