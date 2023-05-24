Selig Zises Sells 8,000 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) Director Selig Zises sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $339,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,529,458.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Selig Zises also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Selig Zises sold 8,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $338,080.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Selig Zises sold 3,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $137,400.00.

Esquire Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ESQ opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.65. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $348.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Esquire Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.66%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Esquire Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esquire Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESQ. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Esquire Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Esquire Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Esquire Financial by 49.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Esquire Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Esquire Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

